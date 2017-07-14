Two companies delivered gifts to a local medical center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two companies delivered gifts to cancer patients to Kettering Medical Center Friday to provide support to the patients and their families.

Subaru of Dayton and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society work together to provide support to cancer patients and their families.

Two years ago, the two companies started a partnership for this cause.

National Cancer Survivor Month was in June and Subaru of Dayton employees wrote more than 100 messages and collected blankets and arts and crafts for cancer patients at the medical center.

This is the second year Subaru of Dayton has given gifts to cancer patients at Kettering Medical Center.