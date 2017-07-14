U.S. to appeal latest travel ban ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Trump administration will appeal the latest travel ban ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal judge in Hawaii on Thursday further narrowed how President Donald Trump’s travel ban for certain foreigners and refugees can be applied.

The administration is choosing to bypass the San Francisco-based appeals court that has ruled against it in the case and return to the high court. Last month, the justices partially reinstated the ban affecting six Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ordered the government not to enforce the ban for foreigners who have close relatives in the United States such as grandparents, grandchildren, uncles and aunts.

He also ordered that refugees who have a relationship with a refugee aid agency in the U.S. cannot be blocked.