Why Tuesday’s storms caused so much damage

By Published:

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rare weather phenomenon known as a wake low was the cause of the widespread destruction left behind after Tuesday’s severe weather.

Senior Forecaster Jeffrey Sites said “a big push of wind” behind the line of thunderstorms caused gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The wind was more widespread than the thunderstorm itself, thus causes more damage.

“That’s typical of the straight line winds where you get 50, 60 miles per hour just snapping the trees over in one direction,” Sites said.

“It’s a unique situation. It doesn’t occur a lot but it’s not very uncommon but it maybe occurs in 5 to 10 per cent of weather patterns.”

Thousands of people were left in the dark after winds sent utility poles crashing to the ground.

Flattened trees blocked streets and in some cases, fell on top of homes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s