Why Tuesday’s storms caused so much damage

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rare weather phenomenon known as a wake low was the cause of the widespread destruction left behind after Tuesday’s severe weather.

Senior Forecaster Jeffrey Sites said “a big push of wind” behind the line of thunderstorms caused gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

The wind was more widespread than the thunderstorm itself, thus causes more damage.

“That’s typical of the straight line winds where you get 50, 60 miles per hour just snapping the trees over in one direction,” Sites said.

“It’s a unique situation. It doesn’t occur a lot but it’s not very uncommon but it maybe occurs in 5 to 10 per cent of weather patterns.”

Thousands of people were left in the dark after winds sent utility poles crashing to the ground.

Flattened trees blocked streets and in some cases, fell on top of homes.