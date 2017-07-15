3 HRs propel Dragons to win at Kane County

Tom Nichols Published:

GENEVA, Ill. – Jose Siri belted his 16th home run of the year and added a single and double to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 9-3 victory over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday night.  The Dragons have split the first four games on their six-game road trip.

Siri, who broke the Dragons franchise record for longest hitting streak on Friday night when he hit safely in his 21st consecutive game, led a 12-hit Dayton attack by going 3 for 5 with two runs batted in.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 before they tied the game in the seventh on Siri’s run-scoring single with two outs.  They took the lead in the eighth on a solo home run by Taylor Trammell, his eighth homer of the year, and they extended their lead to 5-2 in the same inning on a two-run single by Malik Collymore.  They added four runs in the ninth, keyed by a solo homer by Siri and a two-run home run by John Sansone, his 10th of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero recovered after allowing two runs in the first inning to give the club a strong performance.  He struck out nine and walked only one over five and two-thirds innings, surrendering just the two runs that scored in the first.  Reliever Carlos Machorro (1-1) was credited with the win, going an inning and one-third without allowing a run on one hit.

Along with Siri’s three-hit night, Trammell, Collymore, and Bruce Yari each had two hits.

Up Next:  The Dragons (8-15, 49-44) meet Kane County (11-12, 50-40) on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) in the second game of the three-game set.  Scott Moss (10-5, 3.82) will start for the Dragons against Kane County’s Sam McWilliams (9-3, 2.38).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.

