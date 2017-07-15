A cool start to a beautiful day.

By Published:

 

High pressure builds into the area today, bringing in comfortable temperatures and low humidity for today.  Temperatures are starting out much cooler this morning.  It’s a great day for the Dragon’s 5 K, the Montgomery county fair and the TK Hausfeld Ride just to name a few of the activities going on around town.  Even if you are just working in the yard or going to the pool, enjoy the comfortable temperatures, which are below normal for this time of the year and the low humidity.  The UV index will be high, so with all of the great weather and so much to do outside, be prepared with sunscreen.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm.  Less humid.  High 80

TONIGHT:  A few scattered clouds.  Cool.  Low 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a few showers late in the afternoon. There is the possibility of a few strong storms.  High 84

Sunday will mainly be dry.  A cold front is going to approach the Miami Valley Sunday night and bring in the chance for some scattered showers and storms.  A few storms may become severe.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s