A cool start to a beautiful day.

High pressure builds into the area today, bringing in comfortable temperatures and low humidity for today. Temperatures are starting out much cooler this morning. It’s a great day for the Dragon’s 5 K, the Montgomery county fair and the TK Hausfeld Ride just to name a few of the activities going on around town. Even if you are just working in the yard or going to the pool, enjoy the comfortable temperatures, which are below normal for this time of the year and the low humidity. The UV index will be high, so with all of the great weather and so much to do outside, be prepared with sunscreen.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Less humid. High 80

TONIGHT: A few scattered clouds. Cool. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a few showers late in the afternoon. There is the possibility of a few strong storms. High 84

Sunday will mainly be dry. A cold front is going to approach the Miami Valley Sunday night and bring in the chance for some scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe.