SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the officer was working traffic control for a charity motorcycle event in Springfield.

Authorities say the officer was traveling on Columbus Street when a car pulled out of Wheel Street before 4 p.m.

The officer is in stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the crash.

No citations have been issued.