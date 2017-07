MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Middletown man called 911 after allegedly committing a murder.

Police went to the first block of Shafor St. just before 5 a.m. Friday on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Nicholas Kriner stabbed once in the chest.

Kriner was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 19-year-old Zachary Fields called 911 to report the stabbing.

He was arrested and charged with murder.

The stabbing remains under investigation.