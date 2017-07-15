Officials investigating after mailboxes vandalized in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is investigating after receiving reports mailboxes were damaged Saturday morning.

Officials say between the hours of 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at least 20 mailboxes were damaged.

A witness reported hearing “loud bangs” and believed someone was knocking down mailboxes.

Officials believe the suspects are between 12 to 17 years old. Officials found several beer cans and juice jugs they believe the suspects were carrying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.