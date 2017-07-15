Postcards keep up the spirits of teen battling cancer

WENTZVILLE, Missouri (NBC) — A Missouri teen recently diagnosed with cancer is hoping to explore the world, one postcard at a time.

15-year-old Sulley Menne was diagnosed with Leukemia in June.

“You hear about other people getting it and you’re like, ‘That sucks,'” Menne said. “Then you get it and you’re like, ‘That sucks.'”

Since then, Menne has undergone extensive and sometimes painful treatment.

“Bone marrow biopsies, lumbar puncture which are spinal taps,” Sulley’s mom Mande said. “He had a port put in his chest yesterday.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought they would say he had cancer.”

As a way to distract Sulley from the tougher days of treatment, his grandmother came up with the idea to ask family and friends for postcards from their summer travel destinations.

“I kept thinking, ‘What can I do to help lift his spirits?'” Sulley’s grandmother Zara Stone said. “So, I made this map and then he could draw in the different states that he got the postcards from.”

“And, it’s something that we could do as a group, as a family.”

Sulley’s mom liked that idea so much that she posted it on Facebook.

Within days, the request was shared nearly 1,200 times. Soon after, the postcards started rolling in.

Sulley has even received some postcards from overseas.

“I think it helps so much to realize that people care,” Mande Menne said. “There’s so many good people still in the world that care, you know?”

Sulley says every trip to the mailbox has become like an adventure and a mystery.

“It means a lot to me because it means there’s somebody that’s heard my story and cares.”

Sulley’s doctors say his prognosis is good, but he’ll still have to undergo four years of treatment.

He says a card from Ireland tops his wish list.

If you’d like to send Sulley a postcard, mail it to:

Sulley Menne

799 Autumn Bluff Lane

Wentzville, Missouri 63385