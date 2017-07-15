Venus Williams falls in Wimbeldon Singles Final

By Published:
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza returns to Venus Williams of the United States during the Women’s Singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0.

Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win.

The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women’s final had been played indoors.

For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year.

Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008.

