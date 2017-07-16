15th annual Stillwater Classic Car Show

Stillwater Car Show
Stillwater Car Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 150 classic cars were on display Sunday in Dayton.

An estimated 3,000 people turned out to take a ride through the ’50s, ’60s and 70’s at the Stillwater Center’s annual classic car show. It featured classic cars, muscle cars, hot rods and other early model machines.

The event also included prizes, giveaways, food, music and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds benefit Stillwater Center. It provides services to children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“The 50/50 last year was up to $600 or $800. The guy that won it peeled off I think about $100 and donated the rest of it back to the kids,” said Randy Clark, organizer. “Got a lot of awesome people out here. They know it’s for a good cause. They know what we raise the money for here. ”

This is the 15th year for the car show.

