A beautiful start to your Sunday.

After a gorgeous sunrise this morning most of the day will be pleasant. A cold front will drop through the area later this afternoon and evening. This will bring us a chance for a few showers or storms, with isolated severe storms, but the threat for severe weather is low.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Late this afternoon there is the possibility of a few strong storms. High 84

TONIGHT: Showers and storms possible. Isolated severe storms. Patchy fog developing. Low 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High 81

By mid week, the humidity will increase as well as the temperatures. Showers and storms by the middle to the end of the week as well.