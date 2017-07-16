Dayton Children’s Hospital opens patient tower, moves kids into new rooms

Rendering of new patient care tower at Dayton Children's Hospital. (Photo/Dayton Children's Hospital)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, doctors and nurses at Dayton Children’s Hospital are treating kids in their newly constructed, multi-million dollar patient tower.

Nurses and doctors spent Sunday moving children into their new rooms. It’s a process that takes a lot of meticulous planning to pull-off. Each child requires a certain level of care at all times so officials say it took months of planning to make sure each child got the right help they needed.

The hospital’s tower has been four years in the making. Hospital President Deborah Feldman says the new tower will allow all patients and their families to have private rooms–which wasn’t available before. It also serves an overall improvement in technology.

“We have technology in this new tower that enables us to provide and even higher-level of care,” Feldman said. “And coordination and communication that we didn’t have in the old tower because of your inability to have the fiber optics and the cabling that we needed for technology of today.”

The new tower will also make so nurses and doctors can treat their patients in the same room on the same floor, minimizing the patient’s overall movement throughout the hospital.

 

