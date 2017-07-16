Dragons nipped by Cougars 2-1 on Sunday

GENEVA, Ill. – The Kane County Cougars scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings and held off a Dayton comeback bid in the ninth to defeat the Dragons 2-1. The two clubs have split the first two games of the series.

Dayton starting pitcher Scott Moss, coming off the roughest outing of his professional career, was outstanding. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Moss, the league leader in victories with 10, was not involved in the decision.

Dayton center fielder Jose Siri had one hit in four at-bats in the game, a third ining infield single, to extend his hitting streak to 23 straight games. Siri broke the previous club record of 20 on Friday night.

The first run of the game came in the bottom of the seventh as Kane County took advantage of two Dayton errors to score an unearned run against Dragons reliever Jesse Stallings (1-4). They added another run against Stallings in the eighth to go ahead 2-0.

The Dragons scored in the ninth and had a chance to tie the game. With one out, Taylor Trammell singled to right field, extending his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Trammell went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Bruce Yari lined a double to left-center field to make it 2-1. The Dragons had the tying run at second with one out, but John Sansone struck out and Cassidy Brown flied out to right field to end the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-16, 49-45) close out the series and the road trip against Kane County (12-12, 51-40) on Monday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) in the rubber match of the set. Tony Santillan (10-5, 3.82) will start for the Dragons against Kane County’s Mack Lemieux (4-3, 5.77).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.