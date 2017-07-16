Inmate Found Dead in Preble County Jail

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in the Preble County Jail. The inmate, identified as Jack Eaton, 53, was found Sunday morning, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Eaton was booked and placed in a cell at approximately 1:30 a.m. Staff conducted routine checks throughout the night and found nothing unusual, according to a news release. During breakfast, at approximately 5:24 a.m., corrections found Eaton unresponsive on his bunk. Officials said Eaton Fire & EMS was immediately called and responded to the jail, where the inmate was pronounced dead.

Eaton’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed on Monday. The cause of death remains under investigation.

According to the release, Eaton was arrested by Eaton Police at 10:28 p.m. Saturday for possession of heroin and drug abuse instruments.