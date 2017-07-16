More storms, more storm warnings for the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday night and some of them are still in effect.
Three counties, Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize are still under flash flood warnings until 11:45 pm.
Strong thunderstorms will continue to affect Miami, Darke, Shelby and Auglaize Counties as a cold front moves through the Miami Valley.
Darke County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 pm.
These storms could bring winds up to 50 mph, penny-size hail and very heavy rain.
