More storms, more storm warnings for the Miami Valley

Clouds in South Vienna (Photo: Sheri Penwell)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday night and some of them are still in effect.

Three counties, Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize are still under flash flood warnings until 11:45 pm.

Strong thunderstorms will continue to affect Miami, Darke, Shelby and Auglaize Counties as a cold front moves through the Miami Valley.

Darke County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 pm.

These storms could bring winds up to 50 mph, penny-size hail and very heavy rain.

