More storms, more storm warnings for the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday night and some of them are still in effect.

Three counties, Shelby, Mercer and Auglaize are still under flash flood warnings until 11:45 pm.

Strong thunderstorms will continue to affect Miami, Darke, Shelby and Auglaize Counties as a cold front moves through the Miami Valley.

Darke County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arcanum OH, New Madison OH, Wayne Lakes OH until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/08b9Xod5va — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 17, 2017

These storms could bring winds up to 50 mph, penny-size hail and very heavy rain.

