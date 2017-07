DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A bullet shot out of an RTA bus knocked a rider out of their wheelchair Sunday night.

Officials say it happened at the intersection of Main and Neil Streets around 6:50 p.m.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the bullet knocked one person out of their wheelchair and another got a minor face laceration when a window was shattered by the bullet.

