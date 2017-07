DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to dispatch, two people in a car hit a wall and flipped into an embankment near the river Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the car crashed into a wall on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and then flipped onto the embankment of the river.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Officials say the passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials do not know the condition of the driver.

