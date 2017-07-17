A third murder trial? Prosecutor to announce decision in Ray Tensing case tomorrow

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (Courtesy: WLWT)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will announce his decision on the Ray Tensing case on Tuesday, his office announced.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Deters is expected to announce whether or not he will try Tensing for a third time.

