A third murder trial? Prosecutor to announce decision in Ray Tensing case tomorrow

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will announce his decision on the Ray Tensing case on Tuesday, his office announced.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.

Deters is expected to announce whether or not he will try Tensing for a third time.