Authorities: 8-year-old boy injured in Ohio house fire dies

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has died as a result of a house fire that also injured a woman and another child in Cleveland.

A release from the city of Cleveland says the 8-year-old boy critically injured in the fire Monday morning was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy also injured in the blaze were hospitalized. The city statement said the woman was in critical condition and the child was in stable condition Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman and the two children were related.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. They have determined that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

