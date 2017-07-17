Authorities: 8-year-old Ohio boy died of accidental drowning

Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A medical examiner’s office says an 8-year-old Akron boy found unresponsive in a northeast Ohio lake over the weekend died of accidental drowning.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office issued the ruling Monday in the death of Brandon Kitts Jr. of Akron.

Authorities said the child’s family attended a picnic at Springfield Lake in Summit County on Saturday. The boy’s mother reported him missing around 5:30 p.m. Police said he was last seen about 45 minutes earlier playing with ducks.

Dive team members found the boy submerged about an hour after he was reported missing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Brandon’s mother told police her son wasn’t familiar with the area and wasn’t a strong swimmer.

