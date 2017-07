ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Hazmat crews were called to a business in Englewood early on Monday morning.

Crews removed a chemical from the business in the 700 block of Harco Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the chemical began oxidizing, creating the hazard. Steam could be seen rising from parking lot where the chemical was sitting.

Police blocked off Harco Drive while crews worked to clear the scene. That scene was clear by 6 a.m. and all roads reopened.

No injuries were reported.