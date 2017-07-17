Crash involving car and semi sends one person to the hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a car and a semi sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday on US 35 eastbound and S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St.

A car ended up partially underneath the semi. The driver of the car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police have not released the driver’s condition.

Authorities closed two lanes of traffic to clean up the scene. All lanes reopened by 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.