Dayton VA Director to retire in October

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The CEO/Director of the Dayton VA Medical Center is retiring in October.

Glenn Costie will step aside on October 28th. Costie says he’s making the announcement now in order to give the VA time to find his replacement.

Costie says the advance notice will also allow the VA to train his successor in day-to-day management of the Dayton VA.

The 400-acre facility serves 40,000 veterans each year.

Costie has served as the Director/CEO of the Dayton VA Medical Center since December, 2011.

During his tenure, the number of Veterans receiving care each year at the Dayton VAMC and associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) rose from 35,907 just prior to Costie’s arrival in 2011 to 39,724 as of October 2016 – an increase of nearly 11%.

Costie was named a “Leader of the Year” award from the Dayton Chamber of Commerce and “Mentor of the Year” from the American College of Healthcare Executives – both in 2016.

Costie and his wife Tammy will remain in the Miami Valley, where he plans to remain active in the community supporting service to others.