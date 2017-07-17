Dislike for rival Michigan gives family hope for recovery

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old girl from Ohio has received a national Girl Scout Award for helping save her grandmother’s life.

WJW-TV reports Lila Szojka received an award Sunday for courage under pressure for rescuing her grandmother when the woman began choking while they were eating at a restaurant in Middleburg Heights.

The grandmother, Laura Noar, says she was dining with Lila in March when food got lodged in her throat. Lila had just completed a first aid and CPR training course and performed the Heimlich maneuver on her grandmother.

Lila encourages other girls to join Girl Scouts because “you never know when something like that could come in handy.”

