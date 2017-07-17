Downtown bank robbed Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Dayton was robbed Monday.

The robbery happened around 1:00 pm at the intersection of Main Street and Third Street downtown.

Police dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the suspect was a bald, black man wearing sunglasses, a white tank top and jean shorts.

Police did not say if the man had a weapon.

The suspect demanded money and was given a bag with a dye pack that did go off, according to police.

The man was last seen going north on North Main Street.