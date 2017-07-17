Family “traumatized” after stray bullet strikes RTA bus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton family says they’re traumatized after a gunman opened fire, striking the bus they were riding in. The impact knocked one woman out of her wheelchair.

“I don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe for my family,” Jackie Wright said.

“If I would have been sitting back a little further. The bullet would have got me straight in the head. I don’t want to get on buses no more.”

Wright fell out of her wheelchair after the bus was struck by a stray bullet.

Her husband, Michael got a minor face laceration when the bullet shattered the window.

“When I heard it. I felt a lot of glass hit me. I just ducked – covered myself,” Michael Wright said.

“I saw my wife on the floor, my kids crying. I couldn’t believe what was going on… It was scary. It was scary. My wife fell out. we didn’t know what to do. It was just scary.”

The shooting happened near the intersection of Neal Avenue and Main Street.

The entire Wright family was on board the bus, on their way home from a family outing.

The youngest child just 8 years old.

“What happened yesterday: that really changed our lives. We’re still shocked about it. We can’t get over that,” Jaquelyn Wright, the eldest daughter, said.

The gunman also struck a nearby medical facility

There, a bullet hole is still apparent on the shattered window.

The bullet ricocheted inside the building, striking the roof.

Dayton Police now tasked with finding who fired the shots.

According to police reports, an eye witness reported seeing someone pointing a silver firearm out of a dark sedan, heading north.

“Whoever was driving that car, they should do the right thing. They should turn themselves in,” Jackie Wright said.

The RTA said in a statement: “The safety of our customers and our employees is our number one concern here at RTA. While our bus was not the target, the RTA is cooperating fully with Dayton Police as they investigate this unfortunate incident.”