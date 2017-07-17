Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged

Published:
From left, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform at The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Garth Brooks says he’ll pony up for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

Reports say Drew Bargsley proposed to Chelsea Townsend while Brooks was playing his hit “Unanswered Prayers” Saturday night.

The singer got wind of the commotion and asked the couple about their honeymoon plans from the stage. He told them he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will pay for their honeymoon if they decide to go to Hawaii.

Brooks later told Yearwood about his offer and she agreed, but added, “Nobody else can get engaged tonight.”

