Ohio State Fair to host first ever craft beer event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  You can now try craft beers at the Ohio State Fair July 26.

The Ohio State Fair is hosting its first ever “Hometown Sounds and Craft Beer Fest.”

People can drink beer and listen to a free concert.

The fair is hosting twelve Ohio breweries at the event.

Fair officials chose two breweries from Athens, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo to be a part of the beer fest.

The beer tasting starts at 4:00 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:00 p.m.

The first 1,500 people at the beer tasting will receive a complimentary commemorative 5-ounce tasting mug.

Each ticket will buy a three ounce pour of beer. Ten tickets will cost $20.

Here is the list of breweries that will be at the Ohio State Fair:

The Ohio State Fair is July 26 to August 4.

 

