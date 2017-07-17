Police release suspect sketch in 2 killings

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Police released a sketch of the suspect in the Delphi double murder case.

Abby Williams, 13, and 14-year-old Libby German were reported missing on Feb. 13. German and Williams were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi, but when a family member came to pick them up they weren’t there. The girls had gone hiking and did not show up for pick up.

Search volunteers discovered the girls’ bodies near the Delphi Historic Trail on Feb. 14.

Despite more than More than five months since discovering the bodies of the two teens and receiving thousands of tips, police have yet to make an arrest.

In addition to Monday’s sketch release, investigators have also released a picture of the suspect and audio clip– both taken from Libby’s phone.

As authorities work that investigation, a special task force in town is working to increase safety on those trails.

The group is trying to raise $50,000 so they can be eligible for a matching grant from the state.

The money would cover the costs of things like cameras, lighting and trail makers. All of it in hopes of restoring that sense of security people once felt there.

There have also been several benefits in order to raise money for a softball field to be built in the girls’ memory.