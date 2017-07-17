Special Olympics parade float stolen from Huber Heights business

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is heartbroken after discovering their prized parade float was stolen from their business in Huber Heights Thursday night.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and shows a man and woman pulling up in an SUV, latching the trailer on their car and driving away. The entire process took about 30 minutes. It happened outside Gabriel Home Care off Taylorsville Road.

“To whoever took it, shame on you,” Kris Arquilla said. “You have no clue as to what you’ve done.”

Arquilla and her family are overcome with anguish after learning their roughly $7,000 trailer was stolen. Arquilla’s sister Jackie Miller says it’s not about the money, but the memories.

“It has a lot of meaning,” Miller said. “For a lot of different people.”

Every year, 30 Olympians–part of the Huber Heights Special Olympics Team–take pride in decorating it for the Huber Heights Fourth of July Parade. One of those Olympians is 23-year-old Jimmy Arquilla–Kris’s son–who’s been living with cerebral palsy since birth.

“A lot of kids with disabilities, they can’t walk,” Arquilla said. “So being in the parade, it means a lot.”

Security images show an SUV pulling up in the parking lot, a man is seen getting out, latching the trailer to his car and then driving away.

Arquilla hopes whoever took it has the heart to return it.

“I can only pray,” Arquilla said. “That you do have a relative or a child with disabilities so that perhaps you will be compassionate and return the trailer.”

If you have any information on the trailer, contact the Huber Heights Police Department at 937-233-2080.