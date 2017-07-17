Suspect in custody after suspicious apartment fire

By Published:
Authorities investigate an apartment fire on Xenia Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after an apartment fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire call around 2 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Xenia Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the outside of the building.

That fire spread inside the apartment building, causing damage. Authorities say the fire is suspicious.

Fire officials say witnesses identified a man who may have started the fire.

Authorities say that man is in custody. He is also a possible suspect in a string of recent fires in that area.

Fire officials say the apartment appears to be occupied. Anyone living there won’t be able to go back in immediately due to damage caused by the fire.

No one was injured.

This fire, as well as several other recent fires, remains under investigation.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s