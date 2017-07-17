Suspect in custody after suspicious apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after an apartment fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire call around 2 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Xenia Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the outside of the building.

That fire spread inside the apartment building, causing damage. Authorities say the fire is suspicious.

Fire officials say witnesses identified a man who may have started the fire.

Authorities say that man is in custody. He is also a possible suspect in a string of recent fires in that area.

Fire officials say the apartment appears to be occupied. Anyone living there won’t be able to go back in immediately due to damage caused by the fire.

No one was injured.

This fire, as well as several other recent fires, remains under investigation.