Sweeney’s Seafood to be featured for Dayton Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week $20.17 or $25.17*
Choose one item from each category
Appetizers
Italian Shrimp Cocktail: Cold Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Melon Relish and a Balsamic Drizzle
Crab, Spinach and Artichoke Dip: Cheesy Crab, Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Ahi-Poke: Diced Sushi- grade Tuna marinated with Sesame Oil, Soy Syrup, Ginger, Wasabi and Cilantro, served with Wonton Chips
Southwestern Chicken Eggroll: Deep Fried Eggroll filled with Chicken, Cheese, Black Beans and Corn topped with a Smoky Bacon Aioli
Soups and Salads
Sweeney’s Famous House-Made New England Clam Chowder
House Made Sweeney’s She Crab Soup
Sweeney’s Signature Caesar Salad
Grilled Marinated Asparagus Salad: Fire roasted Asparagus chilled and topped with House-Made Balsamic syrup
Entrees
Country Fried Pork Cutlet: Hand breaded and deep fried fresh Pork Loin Cutlet served with mashed potatoes topped with House-Made country gravy
Seafood Fettuccini: Sautéed Shrimp and Bay Scallops tossed with Spinach Fettuccini in a House-Made Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Alfredo
*Lemon Pepper Steelhead: Fresh Broiled Wild Norwegian lemon pepper rubbed Steelhead on top of black truffle oil orzo with mixed sautéed tomatoes and spinach
*Filet Oscar “Sweeney’s Style”: Sweeney’s signature Crab Cake topped with a 4oz USDA choice Filet Mignon, Asparagus and House-Made Béarnaise sauce