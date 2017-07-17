Sweeney’s Seafood to be featured for Dayton Restaurant Week

Seafood Fettuccini: Sautéed Shrimp and Bay Scallops tossed with Spinach Fettuccini in a House-Made Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Alfredo

Restaurant Week $20.17 or $25.17*

Choose one item from each category

Appetizers

Italian Shrimp Cocktail: Cold Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp with Melon Relish and a Balsamic Drizzle

Crab, Spinach and Artichoke Dip: Cheesy Crab, Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Ahi-Poke: Diced Sushi- grade Tuna marinated with Sesame Oil, Soy Syrup, Ginger, Wasabi and Cilantro, served with Wonton Chips

Southwestern Chicken Eggroll: Deep Fried Eggroll filled with Chicken, Cheese, Black Beans and Corn topped with a Smoky Bacon Aioli

Soups and Salads

Sweeney’s Famous House-Made New England Clam Chowder

House Made Sweeney’s She Crab Soup

Sweeney’s Signature Caesar Salad

Grilled Marinated Asparagus Salad: Fire roasted Asparagus chilled and topped with House-Made Balsamic syrup

Entrees

Country Fried Pork Cutlet: Hand breaded and deep fried fresh Pork Loin Cutlet served with mashed potatoes topped with House-Made country gravy

Seafood Fettuccini: Sautéed Shrimp and Bay Scallops tossed with Spinach Fettuccini in a House-Made Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Alfredo

*Lemon Pepper Steelhead: Fresh Broiled Wild Norwegian lemon pepper rubbed Steelhead on top of black truffle oil orzo with mixed sautéed tomatoes and spinach

*Filet Oscar “Sweeney’s Style”: Sweeney’s signature Crab Cake topped with a 4oz USDA choice Filet Mignon, Asparagus and House-Made Béarnaise sauce