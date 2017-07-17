Tree Tower to come down after fungus found in structure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are pulling apart the Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum, after staff members noticed something wrong with the tower’s support.

Park staff members saw soft spots on three wooden logs in the center of the tower.

Wood and engineering experts said they would need to replace the logs to make it safe for park visitors. Experts said fungus created the soft spots in the wooden logs.

The tower closed last fall for experts to look at the damage.

The Five Rivers MetroParks’ Board of Park Commissioners approved the $390,000 price tag in June to fix the the Tree Tower.

Park officials say the construction is in a small, closed off area that will not bother park visitors.

Carrie Scarff, Five Rivers MetroParks chief of planning and projects, says visitors should feel safe at the park.

“The safety and enjoyment of our park visitors is a top priority,” Scarff said. “We are working hard to repair the Tree Tower as soon as possible, and reopen this beautiful structure where so many in our community enjoy connecting with nature.”

Cox Arboretum will stay open as crews work to take down and rebuild the Tree Tower.