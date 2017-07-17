Veterans hospital officials removed over care allegations

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has removed two top officials at New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital and has ordered a review of the facility amid allegations of “dangerously substandard care.”

The Boston Globe reported that 11 physicians and medical employees alleged the Manchester VA Medical Center was endangering patients. They described a fly-infested operating room and surgical instruments that weren’t always sterilized.

The Office of the Special Counsel, a federal whistle-blower agency, found “substantial likelihood” the allegations were true.

Following the newspaper report, Shulkin on Sunday removed hospital Director Danielle Ocker and Chief of Staff James Schlosser.

Ocker and Schlosser acknowledge the hospital has problems but say they are being addressed and patient safety hasn’t been compromised.