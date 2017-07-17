Walmart removes offensive product off website

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Walmart apologized for an online product, after a third-party seller named the product a racial slur.

Jagazi Naturals put the product on the Walmart website Monday. The product is a cap weaving net. The third-party seller described the product as “N-word Brown”.

Walmart took down the product later Monday and apologized. Walmart issued this statement about the incident.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” said Danit Marquardt, director of corporate communications for Walmart. “It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”