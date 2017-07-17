Walmart removes offensive product off website

By Published:
Walmart.com

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Walmart apologized for an online product, after a third-party seller named the product a racial slur.

Jagazi Naturals put the product on the Walmart website Monday. The product is a cap weaving net. The third-party seller described the product as “N-word Brown”.

Walmart.com

 

Walmart took down the product later Monday and apologized. Walmart issued this statement about the incident.

 

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” said Danit Marquardt, director of corporate communications for Walmart. “It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s