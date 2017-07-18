1 dead after multi-car crash Tuesday morning

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said several 911 calls came in Tuesday morning about a multi vehicle accident.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the fatal crash happened around 8:17 a.m. at State Route 29 and State Route 118 North.

Investigators say Lisa Rinderle,27, of St. Henry, Ohio traveled northbound on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road and collided with a semi, after failing to yield.

Officials say the semi overturned and slid down the road and struck a Volvo.

Grey said Rinderle and the semi truck driver were transported to Mercer Health. Officials said the driver of the Volvo was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the semi died at the hospital.

Rinderle is still being treated at Mercer Health.

The crash is still under investigation.