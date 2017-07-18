1 dead after multi-car crash Tuesday morning

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said several 911 calls came in Tuesday morning about a multi vehicle accident.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the fatal crash happened around 8:17 a.m. at State Route 29 and State Route 118 North.

Investigators say Lisa Rinderle,27, of St. Henry, Ohio traveled northbound on Burkettsville-St. Henry Road and collided with a semi, after failing to yield.

Officials say the semi overturned and slid down the road and struck a Volvo.

Grey said Rinderle and the semi truck driver were transported to Mercer Health. Officials said the driver of the Volvo was treated and released at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the semi died at the hospital.

Rinderle is still being treated at Mercer Health.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s