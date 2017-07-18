$1 million bond for man accused in shooting death of Dayton teen

Jason Tidwell

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Dayton teen appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jason Tidwell was arraigned in the shooting death of 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger.

A grand jury indicted Tidwell on murder, tampering with the evidence and other charges last week.

On Tuesday, a judge entered a not guilty for Tidwell. Tidwell’s bond is set at $1 million.

Tidwell and 18-year-old Dylan Angel were arrested for the July 4th shooting of Kronenberger. A grand jury declined to indict Angel.

Investigators said two groups were fighting outside a home on Morse Avenue when shots were fired. At least one of those bullets went into the house where Kronenberger was in her bedroom.

Kronenberger, a sophomore at Carroll High School,  was hit by the bullet. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

A judge did not set the next court date for Tidwell.

 

 

 

 

