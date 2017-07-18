3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

By Published:
FILE – In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. The effectiveness of midazolam has been questioned following executions in Ohio, Arizona and, in April 27, 2017, Arkansas. Condemned inmate Kenneth Williams lurched and convulsed 20 times during a lethal injection execution that began with the controversial drug. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three condemned Ohio killers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay their executions.

The request to Justice Elena Kagan comes as the inmates continue to challenge the state’s new lethal injection method. Kagan handles such appeals for Ohio.

Attorneys for the inmates filed the request Tuesday. Among the death row prisoners is Ronald Phillips, who is scheduled to die July 26 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

The attorneys say they need more time to appeal a lower court decision allowing Ohio to use the new drug method.

The procedure includes the sedative midazolam. The drug has been used in executions that were problematic in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona.

The state is expected to oppose the request.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s