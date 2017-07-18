Amber Alert: Police seeking help to locate mom threatening to harm her 3 kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 22-year-old mother who “has made threats and other statements to harm” her three children, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives said.

IMPD is asking the community’s help in locating Mekielle Yaneek Pullins after detectives discovered “information that her three children could possibly be in immediate danger,” a news release issued Tuesday night said. Pullins was described as as 5-foot-8 and approximately 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is known by the nickname of “Me me.” She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for the three children shortly after 8:30 p.m. The children are Lyle Daniel, 2; Evan Daniel, 3; and Bryce Young, 7. The children were last seen at 3 p.m. in Indianapolis, state poilce said. The children likely were abducted by their mother, IMPD said. A vehicle description was not immediately available.

Lyle is 2-foot-7 and 28 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Evan is 3-foot-5 and 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.



Young is 4-foot-3 and 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It was unknown what the children were wearing, the Amber Alert said.

Detectives believe the mother and the children are in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information should call IMPD at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.