Chick-fil-A testing “family-style” meals

(CNN) — One of the country’s most popular fast food restaurant chains is expanding its menu.

Chick-fil-A is testing family-style meals in three major U.S. cities.

The meals include an entree, two sides and eight mini rolls. The company says the meals will feed four people.

The sides include traditional options, as well as bacon baked beans, mac and cheese and a side salad.

The cost for each family-style meal is $29.99.

Officials say if the meals test well, they may be rolled out nationwide. The test markets are Phoenix, Arizona, Greensboro, North Carolina and San Antonio, Texas.

Chick-fil-A sales reached nearly $8 billion in 2016.

It was named the country’s top chicken restaurant brand by the Harris Poll in 2015.

