Concerns persists after failed health care repeal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lawmakers in Washington have failed in their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but people here in Dayton who rely on government-funded healthcare say they’re watching the issue closely.

United Rehabilitation Services is an organization that serves people with severe disability, from newborns to the elderly.

Its executive director Dennis Grant said many of those people rely on Medicaid for healthcare services and the ongoing healthcare debacle in Washington is a big concern for people here who rely on Medicaid.

“Almost 80 percent of the people we serve depend upon Medicaid in one way shape or form to support them in their healthcare needs and in their lives,” Grant said.

“It’s frightening for us as well as them and their families to be worried every day about whether those services will be there for them in their future.”

Efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have failed.

But Grant said the continued pressure by both the federal and state government to cut back on Medicaid is something he believes is a “threat” to the future of the people his organization cares for.

What will happen next in Washington remains to be seen.

President Donald Trump has indicated he’s going to wait for the Affordable Care Act to “fail”.