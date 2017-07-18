Diamondbacks crush Reds 11-2

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks slugged their way past the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Tuesday night, shortly after trading for slugger J.D. Martinez.

Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order. The Diamondbacks had four doubles in the fifth, helping overcome Zack Cozart’s 10th homer of the season.

Arizona acquired Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor leaguers Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.

Robbie Ray (9-4) allowed two runs over six innings for Arizona.

Sal Romano (1-2) gave up six runs, six hits and five walks over four innings.

 

