Driver arrested after rear-ending police cruiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Dayton man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he rear-ended a police cruiser, totaling the vehicle.

Ohio State Patrol say 33-year-old Ryan Trump slammed into the back of a Miami Township Police Department SUV just before 1:30 Tuesday on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Medics took Trump to Southview Hospital with minor injuries, but police say it could have been a lot worse.

The incident was capture on the cruiser’s dash camera.

“This car struck the cruiser square in the back. It wasn’t a glancing blow or anything,” said Sgt Paul Nienhaus of the Miami Township Police Department.

Police say the officer had stopped his car in the lane, with emergency lights flashing, to help a driver whose car had run out of gas.

Officers again warning drivers not to take a drink before getting behind the wheel of a car.

They’re also sending a warning about what to do when you see a stopped police car.

Sgt Chris Colbert of Ohio State Highway Patrol said: “Slow down or move over. It’s a pretty simple concept.”

State law requires drivers to move over to another lane or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles with their lights activated on interstates and state highways.

Penalties for failing to move over include fines, and in some cases – jail time.

“Give some space to the emergency vehicles on the side of the road,” Nienhaus said.

“They’re very well lit. So they really shouldn’t be hard to see.”

Colbert added: “I think what happens a lot of times – this obviously, the subject was under the influence – that’s a different issue for an intention thing but a lot of people seem not to really pay a lot of attention.”

No one else was injured in the crash.

Miami Township police say the totaled cruiser cost them about 40 thousand dollars.