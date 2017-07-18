Fairfield Commons Mall to add yoga and meditation center

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons adds a new store that will make shopping more relaxing.

A meditation store is making its way into the mall.

The Heartfulness Center will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, July 22.

The Heartfulness Institute’s mission is to promote peace and harmony. The center will offer free relaxation and meditation sessions and donation-based yoga classes for the first full day.

The first 50 people to arrive at the center will receive a free tote bag with goodies.

The center will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday.