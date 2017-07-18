Hamilton County Prosecutor will not retry Tensing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says he chose not to re-try Ray Tensing for a third time because he and his team did not believe they would get a conviction.

Prosecutors charged Tensing with murder and voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing testified he shot DuBose because he feared for his life. Tensing was previously tried two other times for the same crime, but each time it ended in mis-trials.

Deters spoke with the DuBose family shortly before the announcement and said they are upset with the decision. Here’s what both Deters and DuBose’s sister Terina Allen had to say.

The case has now been referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for potential civil rights violations. Deters says that a member of his staff has met with the feds to review evidence.

