Kettering Medical Center named in Top 20 most beautiful hospitals

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A local hospital is listed as one of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the United States.

A health company rated the top 20 hospitals after more than 50 hospitals were nominated.

Kettering Hospital is number seven on that list.

According to the health company, Kettering Medical Center invites patients to a welcoming atmosphere.

Jarrod McNaughton, President of Kettering Medical Center, says this award is for the people who work at the hospital make it a beautiful place.

“In addition to the hospital and the cancer center, it’s the people inside that make our campus truly beautiful,” McNaughton said. “Our physicians, nurses and staff provide such amazing care to our patients and families in a facility that promotes a healing environment.”