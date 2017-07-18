Man accused of killing his mother appears in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing his mother appeared in court on Tuesday.

53-year-old John Mukes was arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Mukes on murder and felonious assault charges.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Mukes and set his bond at $1 million.

Prosecutors say police were called to a Hoover Avenue home in July 2016 after Mukes called 911 and said his 78-year-old mother had been badly beaten and strangled.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry at the home and say forensic evidence links Mukes to the murder.

The judge did not set the next court date for Mukes.