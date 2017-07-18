Man accused of killing his mother appears in court

By Published:
John Mukes (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing his mother appeared in court on Tuesday.

53-year-old John Mukes was arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted Mukes on murder and felonious assault charges.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Mukes and set his bond at $1 million.

Prosecutors say police were called to a Hoover Avenue home in July 2016 after Mukes called 911 and said his 78-year-old mother had been badly beaten and strangled.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry at the home and say forensic evidence links Mukes to the murder.

The judge did not set the next court date for Mukes.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s