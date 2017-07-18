Man convicted of killing SWAT officer gets life sentence

Lincoln Rutledge. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff in Columbus last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Forty-five-year-old Lincoln Rutledge was sentenced Tuesday for the April 2016 death of Officer Steven Smith. Authorities say Rutledge shot the 54-year-old officer in the head as police tried to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge’s attorney argued he suffers mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff.

Jurors recommended the sentence after finding Rutledge guilty last month of aggravated murder and other charges. They could have recommended the death penalty.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for the defense attorney.

