Man indicted in 2016 fatal freeway crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of causing a five-car crash in 2016 has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

Tuesday the Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Evans, 53, on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

Investigators say Evans cause a five-car crash in July 2016 that killed 66-year-old Perry Kreider of Englewood.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 between Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard for roughly five hours.

Police said at the time of the accident Evans, who was driving a dump truck, came upon slower traffic and was unable to stop in time. According to police Evans tried to flee the scene of the accident.

2 NEWS learned that Evans has a been arrested numerous times for traffic violations.

Evans is not in custody at this time. Court records show he is scheduled to appear in court August 1.

